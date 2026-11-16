Jay Shah reappointed as ICC Chairman for second term

The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body's Board Meetings that ended here on Sunday.

"The decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap," the ICC stated.

Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.