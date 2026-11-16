Theni driver death: Five bruises found on his back; post-mortem opinion reserved

MADURAI: The post-mortem examination of Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide by hanging inside a police station bathroom, has documented five bruises on his back and abrasions on other parts of his body. This raises questions about the circumstances in which he sustained the injuries.
While police maintain that Balakrishnan was not tortured in custody, his relatives continued their protest, refusing to receive his body. They reiterated their allegation that he died due to custodial violence at the Chekkanurani police station, and demanded the immediate arrest of the police personnel responsible for his death.
According to the post-mortem report prepared by doctors at Madurai Medical College on November 14, a copy of which was provided to the family, five bluish-black contusions, measuring between 2 × 1 cm and 4 × 2.5 cm, were found at different locations on his back. The injuries involved the superficial muscle layer.
The examination also documented partially healed abrasions on his right shoulder, left knee and left hand. A ligature mark measuring 27 × 2 cm was found around the front and both sides of his neck.
The doctors also recorded an ecchymosis measuring 2 × 0.5 cm along the border of the left ventricle of the heart, besides multiple pinpoint haemorrhages in both lungs.
However, the doctors have not given a final opinion on the cause of death. They have reserved their opinion pending chemical analysis and histopathological examination of the preserved organs and tissue samples.
The postmortem was conducted by a three-member medical team comprising Al Devi Bhianshana, Sadasivam and R Mohamed Nasim, in the presence of S Anand Raja, Judicial Magistrate II, Usilampatti (in-charge), Madurai district. As per the magistrate’s orders, the relatives were allowed to photograph the body, while the deceased’s brother, Narasimma Moorthi, was permitted to remain inside the autopsy hall and witness the procedure.
The findings assume significance in the backdrop of the police claim that Balakrishnan died by hanging in the police station bathroom on November 14. He had been asked to stay at the station to examine CCTV footage in connection with a vehicle fire case.
Inspector M Muthu Kumar and two other police personnel have been suspended, and the case has been transferred to the CB-CID. The agency summoned the three personnel to its office on Monday for questioning.
It may be recalled that, according to police, in the early hours of November 3, Balakrishnan was transporting parcels and cardamom from Thevaram to Madurai when the vehicle caught fire near Valandur Tank Bund, destroying the goods on board. He lodged a complaint, following which the Valandur police registered a case relating to the fire.
However, the manager of the delivery company lodged a separate complaint with the Madurai Superintendent of Police on November 5, alleging that 67 of the 162 sacks of cardamom, worth ₹2.56 crore, had gone missing from the vehicle during the fire. The company also alleged that the two GPS devices installed in the vehicle had been tampered with before the incident.
According to the complaint, the vehicle normally takes around two hours to reach its destination from Thevaram. On the day of the incident, however, it took nearly five hours before catching fire.
Balakrishnan’s wife, Sudha, alleged that police tried to falsely implicate him in the case to help the consignment owners claim the insurance amount. The family has demanded that the consignment owners and the delivery company be brought into the probe, alleging insurance fraud.