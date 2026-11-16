Theni driver death: Five bruises found on his back; post-mortem opinion reserved

While police maintain that Balakrishnan was not tortured in custody, his relatives continued their protest, refusing to receive his body. They reiterated their allegation that he died due to custodial violence at the Chekkanurani police station, and demanded the immediate arrest of the police personnel responsible for his death.

According to the post-mortem report prepared by doctors at Madurai Medical College on November 14, a copy of which was provided to the family, five bluish-black contusions, measuring between 2 × 1 cm and 4 × 2.5 cm, were found at different locations on his back. The injuries involved the superficial muscle layer.

The examination also documented partially healed abrasions on his right shoulder, left knee and left hand. A ligature mark measuring 27 × 2 cm was found around the front and both sides of his neck.

The doctors also recorded an ecchymosis measuring 2 × 0.5 cm along the border of the left ventricle of the heart, besides multiple pinpoint haemorrhages in both lungs.

However, the doctors have not given a final opinion on the cause of death. They have reserved their opinion pending chemical analysis and histopathological examination of the preserved organs and tissue samples.

The postmortem was conducted by a three-member medical team comprising Al Devi Bhianshana, Sadasivam and R Mohamed Nasim, in the presence of S Anand Raja, Judicial Magistrate II, Usilampatti (in-charge), Madurai district. As per the magistrate’s orders, the relatives were allowed to photograph the body, while the deceased’s brother, Narasimma Moorthi, was permitted to remain inside the autopsy hall and witness the procedure.