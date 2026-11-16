PMK flags severe faculty shortage, falling admissions in TN govt arts colleges

Linking the faculty deficit to declining student enrollment, the PMK leader remarked that government colleges, which once witnessed intense competition for admissions due to high academic standards, are now struggling to fill seats.

"During the current academic year, out of 1,30,348 undergraduate seats, only 97,287 were filled, leaving nearly 25 per cent vacant", he said adding, "at the postgraduate level, only 14,252 out of 24,859 seats were filled, resulting in a 43 per cent vacancy rate," he said.

The former Union Minister stated that despite the PMK highlighting this issue with statistical data for over five years, no permanent appointments have been made in the last 12 years since the recruitment of 957 lecturers in 2014 under successive AIADMK and DMK administrations.

Referring to the current administration, Anbumani recalled that while it was promised upon the TVK coming to power that all assistant professor vacancies would be filled, state Higher Education Minister Viswanathan later announced that 6,000 posts would be filled in three phases over subsequent years.

He argued that fresh recruitment notifications cannot be issued while the selection process for the 2,708 posts remains unresolved.

Urging the government to revitalize state-run higher education institutions, Anbumani called upon the authorities to immediately resolve the hurdles surrounding the 2,708 pending appointments and issue a fresh TRB notification to fill all remaining vacancies.