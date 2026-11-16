DVAC conducts checks at seven places across Tamil Nadu in library book procurement case

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting searches at seven places across Tamil Nadu in connection with the FIR registered over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for government libraries.
The searches are part of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of books, including publications suspected to contain AI-generated content, fabricated author details, factual inaccuracies and questionable ISBN numbers.
The controversy came to light after writer Perumal Murugan raised concerns over the quality and authenticity of books procured for the newly established Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. Subsequent scrutiny revealed similar discrepancies in books purchased for other government libraries.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on November 10, directed the DVAC to register an FIR into the alleged irregularities. It also ordered the freezing of bank accounts linked to Agal Vilakku Publications, its proprietor and others allegedly involved in the procurement.
The court had further directed the government to initiate disciplinary action against officials involved in the procurement process.
Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday suspended five senior officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries following allegations of large-scale irregularities. Around 70,000 questionable books, estimated to be worth Rs 7 crore, have reportedly been identified across government libraries in the State.
The investigation is expected to examine the procurement process, selection of publishers, pricing of books and possible misuse of public funds.