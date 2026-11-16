DVAC conducts checks at seven places across Tamil Nadu in library book procurement case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on November 10, directed the DVAC to register an FIR into the alleged irregularities. It also ordered the freezing of bank accounts linked to Agal Vilakku Publications, its proprietor and others allegedly involved in the procurement.

The court had further directed the government to initiate disciplinary action against officials involved in the procurement process.

Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday suspended five senior officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries following allegations of large-scale irregularities. Around 70,000 questionable books, estimated to be worth Rs 7 crore, have reportedly been identified across government libraries in the State.

The investigation is expected to examine the procurement process, selection of publishers, pricing of books and possible misuse of public funds.