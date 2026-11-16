TVS family dispute deepens as Lakshmi Venu seeks fair share of family assets from Venu Srinivasan

In a partition notice to her father, Venu Srinivasan, she has called upon him, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition, as per a release issued from her office on Monday.

Invoking the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, Lakshmi asserts she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition. Her claim is also founded on the equal rights of daughters recognised under Section 6 of the Act.