TVS family dispute deepens as Lakshmi Venu seeks fair share of family assets from Venu Srinivasan

CHENNAI: Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, in yet another fresh development.
In a partition notice to her father, Venu Srinivasan, she has called upon him, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition, as per a release issued from her office on Monday.
Invoking the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, Lakshmi asserts she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition. Her claim is also founded on the equal rights of daughters recognised under Section 6 of the Act.
The assets for which she seeks partition include the family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding vehicles and structures. These encompass the businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.
Lakshmi maintains that the larger TVS family arrangement did not constitute a partition within the Venu Srinivasan family.
No settlement or partition of the assets within her immediate family was ever initiated, let alone concluded. In her view, management does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish lawful rights of other family members.
Lakshmi contends that she is being wrongfully denied her rightful share of the joint family property. She alleges that the concentration of beneficial interest in favour of her brother Sudarshan was to the exclusion of her own lawful rights.
She regards these actions not only as a breach in law but also as a breach of trust. Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India. The rights of daughters to joint family property, she maintains, cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements.
Lakshmi has reiterated her preference for an amicable and equitable resolution. She has called for the matter to be settled with fairness, dignity and respect for the rights of all family members.
Supporting Lakshmi Venu's legitimate right in the family assets, Mallika Srinivasan said, “It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way. As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s. I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity. I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity.”