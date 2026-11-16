WPI inflation rises to series high of 12.29 pc in Oct as fuel, power strain pockets

NEW DELHI: The wholesale inflation in October was recorded at 12.29 per cent, the highest in the new Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with base year 2022-23, driven mainly by costlier fuel and power, and non-food items.
Economists, however, said that cooling in global energy prices would help lower the November WPI inflation print.
In September 2026, the WPI inflation was 11.39 per cent.
Food articles' inflation was at 8.26 per cent in October, up from 8.14 per cent in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69 per cent last month, against 10.28 per cent in September.
In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64 per cent, higher than 9.51 per cent in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24 per cent in October, up from 8.67 per cent in the previous month.
Inflation in fuel and power shot up to 32.84 per cent in October, from 25.85 per cent in the previous month. Manufactured items saw inflation at 9.54 per cent, against 9.76 per cent.
The October inflation was driven by groups including mineral oils (containing petroleum products), crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, manufacture of basic metals, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of food products, non-food articles.
Besides, manufacture of textiles, and manufacture of rubber and plastic products stoked the October WPI, as per a statement by commerce and industry ministry.
India Ratings and Research Chief Economist Devendra Pant said WPI inflation in October 2026 was the highest in the new series due to base effect and a broad-based increase across primary articles and fuel and power groups.
"Prolonged West Asia crisis continues to drive fuel and power inflation higher and is likely to remain elevated until the resolution of the crisis," Pant said.
However, appreciation in currency and weakness in crude oil prices, if sustained in rest of November, may pull down wholesale inflation to around 11.5 per cent during the month, he added.
Barclays in a note said while WPI inflation has accelerated since August and is trending in double digits, the pace and magnitude of pass-through of wholesale prices to retail is moderate, particularly for core items.
"As global energy prices have declined in November so far vs October highs, the momentum in WPI inflation may ease in coming months," Barclays said.
Brickwork Ratings Economist Pranjal Ghate said there is some relief ahead, with Brent crude declining by around USD 20 per barrel by mid-November.
"If sustained, this should ease WPI pressures in the post-festive period and, with a lag, moderate CPI through lower input and transportation costs," Ghate said.
Brickwork expects CPI inflation to peak at around 6 per cent in Q3 FY27 before moderating, though it is likely to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target through the year.
"Nevertheless, the October WPI data reinforces our view that a further 25-basis-point repo rate hike to 5.75 per cent is highly likely, followed by a pause," Ghate said.
Data released last week showed that retail (CPI) inflation came in at 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years, leading to anticipation of policy rate hike by the RBI in its monetary policy review meeting on December 2-4.
The WPI has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of this fiscal year as the West Asia war and the resultant blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which the majority of crude oil is imported into India, pushed up global crude and fertiliser costs with a spillover effect on food and commodity prices.
Resurgent India Managing Director Jyoti Prakash Gadia said going forward, effective supply-side management accompanied with judicious monetary policy aimed at price stability, will be crucial for sustaining economic momentum.
The government had on June 15 released the revised WPI series with a new base year of 2022-23.