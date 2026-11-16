WPI inflation rises to series high of 12.29 pc in Oct as fuel, power strain pockets

Economists, however, said that cooling in global energy prices would help lower the November WPI inflation print.

In September 2026, the WPI inflation was 11.39 per cent.

Food articles' inflation was at 8.26 per cent in October, up from 8.14 per cent in the previous month. In non-food articles, inflation was 11.69 per cent last month, against 10.28 per cent in September.

In minerals, the rate of price rise was 12.64 per cent, higher than 9.51 per cent in September. Overall, the primary articles basket saw WPI inflation at 9.24 per cent in October, up from 8.67 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in fuel and power shot up to 32.84 per cent in October, from 25.85 per cent in the previous month. Manufactured items saw inflation at 9.54 per cent, against 9.76 per cent.