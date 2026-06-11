DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 11, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 11, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
Filmmaker Bharathiraja’s daughter performs last rites in Theni
Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja was laid to rest with full state honours at his native village near Vathalakundu in Theni district on Thursday, fulfilling his final wish to be buried in the soil where he was born.
Kerala HC orders independent re-evaluation of Sabarimala ghee sale
The Kerala High Court has ordered an independent re-evaluation of the alleged misappropriation of funds by TDB employees in relation to the sale of 'Adiya Sishtam Ghee' -- a sacred offering sold to devotees at the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala -- to find out if a corruption case is made out.
3 Indian sailors, initially missing, confirmed dead in US attack on vessel off Oman
Three Indian sailors, who were reportedly missing after the US forces attacked a vessel off the coast of Oman earlier this week, have been confirmed dead in the deadly attacks.
SC flags preference for male child, says strict enforcement of PCPNDT Act needed
Decrying the deep-seated patriarchal preference for a male child and the "behind-the-curtains" prevalence of sex-selection practices, the Supreme Court on Thursday said strict enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is needed till the time there is a change of mentality.
Homemakers are 'nation builders': SC says loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at Rs 30K
Observing that homemakers should be recognised as "nation builders", the Supreme Court on Thursday held that loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at a minimum of Rs 30,000 per month.
Social media not for defamation: HC; asks Salman Khan's neighbour to consider deleting posts
Access to social media does not entitle anyone to post defamatory content, including against celebrities, the Bombay High Court observed on Thursday while asking Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse neighbour to consider deleting his posts against the actor.
Father liable to pay maintenance for children even if unemployed: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court has ruled that a father cannot escape paying maintenance for his minor children by citing unemployment, dismissing a man’s plea to reduce the amount.
Bombay HC grants custody of assault survivor to mother accused of murder, cites child's best interest
The Bombay High Court has handed over custody of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle, to her mother, accused of killing her husband with the help of her paramour, noting it is in the child's best interest.
Family members of Himachal seafarer killed in US strike near Hormuz Strait seek return of body
Family members of seafarer Aditya Sharma (23), who was killed in a US strike on an oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz, on Thursday urged the Himachal government and the Centre to get the body back to the native Galore village in Hamirpur so that his last rites could be performed.
Iran retaliates to second day of US strikes by firing at Gulf states, Jordan
The US and Iran traded strikes for a second day, pushing the Middle East closer to the resumption of a full-scale war.
In a U-turn, Nepal says no ban on import of Indian mangoes
Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Environment has officially refuted reports of a ban on Indian mangoes, clarifying that recent border restrictions are purely technical measures intended to prevent the entry of high-risk pests.
Delhi: Gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa fired at, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early Thursday, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit group claiming responsibility through a social media post, police said.
India retain top spot in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after annual update
India retained the top position in the ICC's men's ODI team rankings after the latest annual update with reigning world champions Australia claiming the third spot.