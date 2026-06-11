Father liable to pay maintenance for children even if unemployed: Bombay HC

Justice M M Nerlikar of the HC's Nagpur bench passed the order on Tuesday on the man's application against a lower court order directing him to pay Rs 4,000 per month as maintenance for his two minor children.

The man claimed that while he used to drive an auto-rickshaw to earn his livelihood, he had to sell the vehicle to pay the one-time alimony to his wife at the time of divorce.

He told the HC that he was willing to pay Rs 3,000 each month as maintenance for his children.