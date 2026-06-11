Homemakers are 'nation builders': SC says loss of wife's domestic care should be monetised at Rs 30K

"It is our hope that the word housewife/homemaker, is in future, in recognition of the contributions of the lady of the house is now used as 'Nation Builder'...

"The earning members are in fact solely dependent on the homemaker, but alas, this reality does not receive the acknowledgement it deserves. Efforts have been made across fields to some success but yet undeniably the road is still long," the bench said.

Quoting economist Sir Cecil Pigou, the top court said, "the services rendered by women enter into the dividend when they are rendered in exchange for wages, whether in the factory or in the home, but do not enter into it when they are rendered by mothers and wives gratuitously to their own families. Thus, if a man marries his housekeeper or his cook, the national dividend is diminished.” The apex court said women's unpaid caregiving work is estimated to contribute 15-17 per cent of India's GDP, yet it remains unpaid and unrecognised.

"Apart from the fact that contribution of women to the society extends far beyond biological reproduction, they are also largely responsible for the preparation of human capital on which the dreams of being the world’s largest economy, among other things, rest.

"The 'homemakers', to put it directly, actually are the 'nation builders' and they ought to be recognised as such," the bench said.