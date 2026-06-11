SC flags preference for male child, says strict enforcement of PCPNDT Act needed

“Consequently, the integrity and strict enforcement of welfare-oriented legislation such as the PCPNDT Act remain essential along with efforts continued and earnest, till the time there is a widespread change in mentality and what, till now, is perceived as the ‘inherent weakness’ of the woman, is replaced by true equality, when there will dawn a realisation that efforts such as these are no longer required. This is not to say that the laws protecting women within legislation such as IPC/BNS will no longer be required but at least, there will no longer be a question on whether a girl child deserves to be born,” the bench said, adding that several states still do report sex ratios at birth below the national average.

Referring to census data, the top court said it shows that the national child sex ratio declined from 945 in 1991 to 927 in 2001 and further to 919 in 2011, reflecting the severity of the imbalance that prompted stringent implementation of the PCPNDT Act.

“Nonetheless, several states still do report sex ratios at birth below the national average. This shows the continuing presence of deep-seated patriarchal preferences towards a male child and the ‘behind-the-curtains’ prevalence of sex-selection practices.

“The current scenario, good, or not so good, with scope of improvement, as it may be, is a result of continued efforts by central and state governments. We may only observe that more than seventy-five years after we have set out to chart our own path, even today seeing posters for education and upliftment, including financial security, of a girl child is not a sight out of the ordinary, in any town or city, including Delhi, where it is most often visible on the buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation,” the bench said.

In its judgment, the bench also referred to a poem by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan titled ‘Balika ka parichay’ which describes the beautiful joy of a mother upon the birth of her daughter.