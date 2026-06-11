Daughter fulfils filmmaker Bharathiraja’s wish to be buried in native village

CHENNAI: Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja was laid to rest with full state honours at his native village near Vathalakundu in Theni district on Thursday, fulfilling his final wish to be buried in the soil where he was born.
Though he spent decades in Chennai after establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential directors, Bharathiraja remained deeply attached to his roots. Family members said he had often visited his village, spending time with relatives and reconnecting with old memories.
According to those close to him, Bharathiraja conveyed his last wish to his daughter Janani while undergoing treatment in Malaysia, said a Maalaimalar report.
He had reportedly told her that he did not want to be buried in Chennai and instead wished to be laid to rest at his farm near Vathalakundu.
Honouring that wish, Janani ensured that her father’s body was taken to his native village, where thousands of relatives, villagers, fans and members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their final respects.
Several prominent personalities, including Vairamuthu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suhasini, Vadivelu, R.K. Selvamani, Perarasu and Seeman, were among those who paid homage to the filmmaker.
His sister, Bharathi, recalled his affection for family and said his death had left relatives devastated. She said the family always felt proud when people praised his films and achievements.
The Tamil Nadu government accorded full state honours for the funeral, with elaborate security arrangements put in place at the burial site. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed as mourners continued to arrive from across the state.
With his burial in his native village, Bharathiraja’s life came full circle, as the filmmaker who immortalised rural Tamil Nadu on screen found his final resting place in the very land that inspired his celebrated body of work.