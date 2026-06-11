Daughter fulfils filmmaker Bharathiraja’s wish to be buried in native village

Though he spent decades in Chennai after establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential directors, Bharathiraja remained deeply attached to his roots. Family members said he had often visited his village, spending time with relatives and reconnecting with old memories.

According to those close to him, Bharathiraja conveyed his last wish to his daughter Janani while undergoing treatment in Malaysia, said a Maalaimalar report.

He had reportedly told her that he did not want to be buried in Chennai and instead wished to be laid to rest at his farm near Vathalakundu.