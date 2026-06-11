Bombay HC grants custody of assault survivor to mother accused of murder, cites child's best interest

The girl is also a prime witness in her father's murder case.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan, in the order passed on Tuesday, said the child, while in custody of her paternal relatives after her mother's arrest last year, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle and hence it would be "in her best interest to live with her mother for mental support".

The woman had filed a plea seeking custody of her daughter, who was living with her paternal aunt after the police arrested her for allegedly killing her husband.

The woman said once she was granted bail, the custody of her two younger children was handed over to her and not the elder daughter.