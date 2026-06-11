Family members of Himachal seafarer killed in US strike near Hormuz Strait seek return of body

Aditya was among the three crew members who were killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman on June 10, accusing it of violating an American blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

There were 24 Indian crewmen on board the vessel, of whom 21 were rescued.

Aditya, a deck cadet on probation, was the only son of his parents.

The family members, devastated by the loss, have questioned whether adequate attempts were made to rescue him.

Ashok, grandfather of the deceased, said, "We want to know that when the captain was warned against moving ahead, in which capacity did he take the ship forward. We demand an inquiry.” Adiya’s uncle Sanjiv said they spent several anxious hours trying to ascertain his whereabouts after receiving information that he was missing.