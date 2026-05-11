India retain top spot in ICC men's ODI rankings after annual update

In a statement issued on Monday, the ICC said, "India remain at the pinnacle of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the latest annual update, leading second-placed New Zealand (113 points) by a narrow five-point margin, while Australia (109 points) retain the third place to round off the top three."

India have slipped marginally by a single rating point, and now have 118 points to their name.

The annual rankings update applies full weightage (100 percent) to matches played since May 2025, while results from the previous two years are given half weightage (50 percent).