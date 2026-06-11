Nepal clarifies: No ban on Indian mango imports, only phytosanitary measures enforced

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre (PQPMC), acting as Nepal's National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO), addressed the confusion that had triggered anxiety among fruit traders and consumers in border regions like Janakpurdham. Nepal explained that the measures were implemented following a Pest Risk Analysis (PRA), conducted in compliance with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act of 2064.

"This Centre's attention has been drawn to news reports circulating in various media and social platforms claiming that a ban has been imposed on the import of Indian mangoes. As the National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) of Nepal, this Centre regularly conducts Pest Risk Analysis (PRA) in the course of adopting biosecurity measures in accordance with the Plant Quarantine and Protection Act, 2064, and based on this, phytosanitary measures are being adopted to prevent the entry of high-risk pests."

To ensure the safety of agricultural produce, Nepal has mandated adherence to international biosecurity practices. These include ensuring consignments are free from specific high-risk pests and mandatory treatment of mangoes in water at 48°C for one hour, a standard international protocol to eliminate larvae and pathogens. "In this context, regarding the import of mangoes from India, only phytosanitary measures such as freedom from certain pests and treatment in water at 48 degrees Celsius for 1 hour have been adopted, as per international practice.