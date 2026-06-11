Delhi: Gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa fired at, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

NEW DELHI: Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at a gym linked to popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area early Thursday, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Anil Pandit group claiming responsibility through a social media post, police said.
The firing targeted the "24 HS Fitness" gym at Pushkar Enclave in Paschim Vihar, according to a statement from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh.
The gym is owned by two Rajouri Garden residents, while Guru Randhawa is associated with it as a brand ambassador, officials said.
Police said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Paschim Vihar East police station. Initial inquiry revealed that two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered and fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass facade before fleeing.
At least seven rounds were fired, police said, adding that no one was injured.
Soon after the firing, a social media post surfaced from an account purportedly linked to Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that Guru Randhawa had been maintaining close ties with a Bollywood actor despite the gang's previous warnings against it.
The post also carried a threat against the singer and other alleged adversaries of the gang, warning that they would be targeted irrespective of where they hide.
Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post.
Following the incident, local and district police teams arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. Forensic experts examined the scene. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the attackers, officials said.
Multiple teams have been formed to track and apprehend the accused at the earliest. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.