Delhi: Gym linked to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa fired at, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

At least seven rounds were fired, police said, adding that no one was injured.

Soon after the firing, a social media post surfaced from an account purportedly linked to Anil Pandit group of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The group claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that Guru Randhawa had been maintaining close ties with a Bollywood actor despite the gang's previous warnings against it.

The post also carried a threat against the singer and other alleged adversaries of the gang, warning that they would be targeted irrespective of where they hide.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Following the incident, local and district police teams arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. Forensic experts examined the scene. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify the attackers, officials said.