Kerala HC orders independent re-evaluation of Sabarimala ghee sale

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) report in the matter, a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar observed that the findings of the agency regarding the issue "appear to minimise the significance" of the loss caused to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and sought to close the matter.

The bench said that in its view, it was a fit case where the entire matter requires reconsideration by a senior officer of "impeccable integrity, proven competence, and adequate experience".