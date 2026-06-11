Iran retaliates to second day of US strikes by firing at Gulf states, Jordan

Iran announced Thursday that the strait was closed, but it was unclear what that meant since it has severely restricted traffic through the waterway since early in the war, and only a trickle of ships has gotten through. The US military's Central Command disputed the claim — and Trump said Wednesday that the US has undertaken a secret mission in recent weeks to sneak ships through the passage.

The two sides also remain at odds over Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insists is peaceful but which the US and Israel fear could be used to build an atomic weapon due to its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The US and Israel said a major reason they went to war on Feb. 28 was to ensure that Iran would never be able to do that.