LIVE | Tamil Nadu bypoll results 2026: TVK continues to maintain lead in Madurantakam, leads in Dharapuram too

Bypolls a test for Tamil Nadu’s new political realignment

The two bypolls are the first electoral test for the TVK government since the April 23 Assembly elections, when it ended nearly six decades of alternating rule by the two Dravidian parties, making them a prestige battle for Chief Minister Vijay, who campaigned for four days. The bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who joined TVK and have been renominated by the party.

The contests also reflect Tamil Nadu’s new political realignment. Congress, which won five seats, and VCK and IUML, which won two seats each in April, joined the TVK-led government, while CPI and CPM, which won two seats each, extended external support but stayed out of the Cabinet and the alliance, and are contesting against TVK in these bypolls.

The PMK, part of the AIADMK-led NDA, has stayed neutral, while NDA ally AMMK is backing AIADMK candidates in both constituencies. MDMK, which contested and won two seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, later ended its alliance with the DMK and joined the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance.

The bypoll results will also set the tone for five yet-to-be-announced bypolls — Tiruchy (East), Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur — held up by election-related litigation. Tiruchy (East) fell vacant after Vijay resigned, while the other four were vacated by AIADMK MLAs who resigned and joined TVK.

For TVK, the results will indicate whether its post-election realignment is translating into electoral support. AIADMK will seek to reclaim the two seats it won in April, while the DMK will look to challenge the new ruling formation. The Left, meanwhile, is seeking to retain its independent political identity while continuing to support the TVK government from outside.

Party-wise seat tally: April 23 vs current

TVK is seeking both Madurantakam and Dharapuram seats to raise its strength to 109 in the 234-member House, just nine short of a simple majority (majority mark: 118).

- TVK: 108 → 107 — Vijay won two seats, Perambur and Tiruchy (East),and retained Perambur before vacating Tiruchy (East).

- DMK: 59 → 59

- AIADMK: 47 → 41 — six AIADMK MLAs resigned and subsequently joined TVK.

- Congress: 5 → 5

- PMK: 4 → 4

- CPI: 2 → 2

- CPI(M): 2 → 2

- VCK: 2 → 2

- IUML: 2 → 2

- AMMK: 1 → 1

- BJP: 1 → 1

- DMDK: 1 → 1

- Vacant: 0 → 7