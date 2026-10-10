CM Vijay’s bypoll blitz delivers two wins, but TVK’s grassroots test remains

A TVK leader who campaigned extensively in Dharapuram said the party had made inroads among sections of AIADMK grassroots workers but had failed to break the rival's rural vote base, attributing the resistance partly to the enduring appeal of the two-leaves symbol.

A senior TVK leader and minister dismissed concerns over the margins, predicting that the party would win more than 200 seats if Assembly elections were held again. Such confidence, however, remains a political assertion rather than a conclusion established by two bypolls.

The grapevine may be rife with speculation about further defections (from the AIADMK as of now), but attracting legislators is not the same as transferring their constituencies. Inexperienced cadres, candidates whose local appeal remains intertwined with their former affiliations and the entrenched networks of established parties remain formidable obstacles.

The victories have sustained TVK's momentum, but the bigger test is whether Vijay can turn personal charisma into a durable political machine that can win consistently without an intensive campaign.