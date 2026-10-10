AIADMK bypoll defeats deepen crisis, pressure mounts on Edappadi K Palaniswami

The AIADMK’s inability to retain either seat, and its relegation to third place in both contests, has added to its electoral setbacks. The loss in Dharapuram is particularly significant, as the constituency was considered relatively favourable to the party before the bypoll.

The results could intensify demands for organisational changes and a reassessment of the party’s leadership. The Velumani and Shanmugam camps have argued that leaders who left the AIADMK, including TTV Dhinakaran and V K Sasikala, should be brought back to strengthen the party. They have also urged Palaniswami to convene a meeting of the party’s general council to discuss the defeats and chart a way forward.