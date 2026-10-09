Bypolls: Vote count exercise begins, early trends indicate advantage for TVK, AINRC

In Tamil Nadu, as the counting of votes, which commenced at 8 am progressed, the ruling TVK was steadily marching ahead of its Dravidian rival, the DMK and AIADMK.

Similarly, early trends in the Union Territory of Puducherry appeared to be advantageous for the Chief Minister N Rangasamy-led AINRC. The party leads the NDA coalition ministry.

It remains to be seen if the trends continue to be the same.

The bypolls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are crucial not only for the incumbent TVK and AINRC regimes, but for the Opposition parties as well.

Byelections were held in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram, both SC reserved seats, besides Thattanchavady in Puducherry.

The elections were necessitated due to the resignation of incumbent MLAs, including Rangasamy in the respective segments.

In Madurantakam, 27 candidates are trying their luck and the key nominees are ruling TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK's I Paranthamen, AIADMK's Kanitha Sampath, CPI (M)'s P Suganthi, and NTK's Janakiraman.

As regards Dharapuram, P Sathyabama (TVK), S Suganya (DMK), K Bhanumathi (AIADMK), P Lakshmanan (CPI) and M Karthika (NTK) are the key contestants out of the total 22 nominees contesting in the bypoll.

In Thattanchavady, although a total of 11 candidates are in the fray, the battle is being seen as a 3-cornered one between ruling AINRC-led NDA, the Congress and its former ally DMK.

The elections are Vijay-led minority TVK regime's first electoral litmus test after it formed the government in May and a win is important as it needs numbers to get close to the majority mark in the Assembly.