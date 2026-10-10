TN bypolls: Vijay's TVK gets 2 new MLAs, same as the old ones

Unlike by-elections held during the regimes of the two Dravidian majors, the victory margins remained relatively narrow, reflecting a close three-cornered contest, a first in the State.

The results mark the first major electoral test for TVK after the party formed the government in Tamil Nadu. With the two victories, TVK's strength in the Assembly has increased from 107 to 109. Five more Assembly constituencies are expected to face by-elections in the near future as their seats have fallen vacant. The victories of two former AIADMK MLAs who switched sides after the Assembly election are also likely to encourage more defections.

As many as 25 of the AIADMK's 47 MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government during the trust vote in May, rebelling against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.