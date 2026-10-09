Bypoll victory sign of alliance's acceptance among people, says Congress Minister Viswanathan

CHENNAI: The TVK-led alliance's victories in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls sparked celebrations at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters on Friday, with Congress Minister P Viswanathan distributing sweets to party cadres and calling the results a sign of public acceptance of the alliance.
Addressing reporters, Viswanathan said the bypolls were the first contested by the TVK-led alliance, making the victories politically significant. He described the formation of the TVK government, with support from alliance partners including the Congress, VCK and IUML, as an important political development.
He said the victories reflected public acceptance of the alliance and congratulated cadres of all constituent parties for their hard work.
Viswanathan, the Congress in-charge for the Madurantakam bypoll, said the victory resulted from the collective efforts of cadres from all alliance partners.
Describing the victories as the beginning of the alliance's electoral journey, he said the results would positively impact the upcoming cooperative society and local body elections in Tamil Nadu.
He also expressed confidence that the TVK-led alliance would secure a major victory in southern India in 2029 and that the Congress would return to power at the Centre.