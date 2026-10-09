DMK holds second place in both bypolls, cites solo campaign

The results also underline a changing political contest in the State, with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as a key challenger to the DMK, while the AIADMK was pushed to third place in constituencies it won earlier.

In Madurantakam, the DMK's I Paranthamen secured 57,370 votes in the by-election, retaining the party's second position. In the April election, DMK candidate S Amulu Ponmalar had polled 59,838 votes, while AIADMK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel secured 69,284 votes to win the seat.

The DMK has interpreted its performance as evidence of its independent electoral strength, amid claims by some alliance partners after the general election that their support had helped the party win 59 seats.