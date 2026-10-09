TVK joins ruling parties’ bypoll win streak, but with narrow margins

The pattern, however, has not been uniform. The AIADMK’s tenure under Edappadi K Palaniswami saw a notable exception: the party failed to win a majority of the 22 seats contested in 2019 by-elections, despite retaining its winning streak in several earlier contests. This was an exception, as AIADMK, under the less charismatic Palaniswami, was weakened by the breakaway TTV Dhinakaran faction. The then-opposition DMK won 13 seats, while the ruling party held on to only 9 constituencies. This followed the AIADMK's 2017 loss in RK Nagar, where TTV pushed the ruling party to second.

Exceptions aside, bypolls were always a ruling party's game in the last few decades, a trend sharpened by the infamous 'Tirumangalam formula' in 2009, when the then-ruling DMK used micromanagement and alleged cash-for-votes to romp home by around a 90,000-vote margin.