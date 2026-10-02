Constituency Watch | Madurantakam: Civic concerns, election fatigue shape bypoll

Political activity, meanwhile, was visible along the route, with vans carrying flags of various parties ferrying workers and supporters to meetings and campaign programmes. However, locals said a sizeable portion of the crowds at such events came from outside the constituency and, in some cases, from other districts.

This has made campaign crowds an unreliable indicator of the actual support parties enjoy among local voters.

Another major concern emerged at the bus stop on the bypass along the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, near the historic Madurantakam Lake. The bus stop does not appear to have a dedicated space for buses to move away from the main carriageway while picking up or dropping passengers.

Instead, buses stop along the highway, leaving passengers close to fast-moving traffic. Those getting down have to cross the busy highway to reach Madurantakam town, with no elevated pedestrian crossing at the stretch.

The arrangement has raised safety concerns, particularly for elderly passengers, children and those carrying luggage. A flower seller operating along the highway told DT Next that accidents are common there.

"People we know, friends and relatives, have been involved in accidents here, suffering fractures and, in some cases, losing their lives. It has become almost a daily occurrence. Even police personnel are not regularly present here to regulate traffic and help pedestrians cross the road," she alleged.