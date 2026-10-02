Constituency Watch | Madurantakam: Civic concerns, election fatigue shape bypoll

CHENGALPATTU: Frustration over yet another election adds a new dimension to the Madurantakam bypoll, where voters have barely moved on from the recent Assembly election before being asked to return to the polls in October.
While political parties have stepped up their campaigns, several voters DT Next spoke to expressed little enthusiasm for the contest. Some questioned the need for another election, while others said they were yet to decide whom to support.
A journey from Kilambakkam to Madurantakam highlighted one of the constituency's recurring civic concerns—public transport. Passengers said they often face difficulties boarding certain express buses, with some conductors allegedly refusing to allow them to board unless they purchase tickets up to the next major stop, Melmaruvathur.
Residents said the issue raises questions over access to intercity public transport in Madurantakam, despite its proximity to Chennai.
Political activity, meanwhile, was visible along the route, with vans carrying flags of various parties ferrying workers and supporters to meetings and campaign programmes. However, locals said a sizeable portion of the crowds at such events came from outside the constituency and, in some cases, from other districts.
This has made campaign crowds an unreliable indicator of the actual support parties enjoy among local voters.
Another major concern emerged at the bus stop on the bypass along the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, near the historic Madurantakam Lake. The bus stop does not appear to have a dedicated space for buses to move away from the main carriageway while picking up or dropping passengers.
Instead, buses stop along the highway, leaving passengers close to fast-moving traffic. Those getting down have to cross the busy highway to reach Madurantakam town, with no elevated pedestrian crossing at the stretch.
The arrangement has raised safety concerns, particularly for elderly passengers, children and those carrying luggage. A flower seller operating along the highway told DT Next that accidents are common there.
"People we know, friends and relatives, have been involved in accidents here, suffering fractures and, in some cases, losing their lives. It has become almost a daily occurrence. Even police personnel are not regularly present here to regulate traffic and help pedestrians cross the road," she alleged.
In Madurantakam town, the Arignar Anna Bus Stand is used primarily by town buses. Commuters said most Chennai-bound buses do not enter the town, despite a sizeable section of the population depending on Chennai for employment and other livelihood needs.
As a result, residents must rely on buses that stop along the highway, adding to the difficulties faced by daily commuters.
These transport concerns are especially significant given the constituency's changing character. Madurantakam has a mix of rural villages, established towns and increasingly urbanised areas, with Melmaruvathur and Achcharapakkam among the important semi-urban centres. Its proximity to Chennai and its location along the NH corridor have strengthened its links with the metropolitan region.
Water and agriculture remain other key concerns. The Madurantakam Lake, the largest artificial lake in Chengalpattu district and the second-largest in Tamil Nadu, spans roughly 2,400 acres and was built by Uttama Chola.
Farmers, however, say silt accumulation continues to affect the lake. Farmer Ramesh claimed that nearly 10 feet of silt had accumulated in parts of the lake over the years.
He alleged that although the government sanctioned more than Rs 120 crore and undertook works over three years from 2022, it had not completely removed the silt deposited inside the lake. "Speed was shown in works such as strengthening the bunds and modernising the sluices, but the same attention was not given to deepening the water-holding area," he said.
The lake's condition remains important for farmers dependent on irrigation, as well as the constituency's wider water ecology.
Madurantakam, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, has largely remained a contest between the two major Dravidian parties, the DMK and AIADMK. Congress has won the seat only twice so far.
The constituency has a sizeable Scheduled Caste population, while areas such as Muthuvankani and Achcharapakkam also have a significant Vanniyar presence. The PMK's absence from the bypoll has consequently become a talking point, particularly amid recent speculation about a possible political understanding between the PMK and TVK.
TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel appears to have an established personal presence in the constituency. During interactions in the area, several residents appeared familiar with her, giving her campaign a local face beyond the party's wider political appeal.
For the DMK, Parandhamen is contesting after having represented the Egmore constituency in Chennai in the previous Assembly election. Though he has now been fielded in Madurantakam, some residents and local political observers view him as an outsider and question his ability to establish a strong connection with the constituency's electorate.
AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath is seeking to regain political space in a constituency where she was previously considered an influential local figure. Her campaign has gained importance as she seeks to rebuild her position in the local political landscape.
The CPM's Sugandhi is also campaigning actively, with party leaders, including state secretary Shanmugam, visiting the constituency.
Total votes: 1,98,251
2026 results:
AIADMK: 69,284 votes
TVK: 62,090 votes
DMK: 59,838 votes