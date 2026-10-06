Madurantakam, Dharapuram polling: Women, rural voters hold bypoll sway

Dharapuram has a sizeable number of polling stations classified as vulnerable.

The electoral rolls in both constituencies have also expanded since the Special Intensive Revision, with women accounting for most of the new enrolments. The number of voters in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies has increased by a combined 2,103 over the past five months, with around 1,000 new voters added in each constituency.

In Madurantakam, the predominance of rural polling stations reflects the constituency's nature. Most polling stations are in rural areas, with the rest in urban locations.