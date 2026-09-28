Water war turns into key agrarian issue in Dharapuram bypoll

While farmers dependent on Uppar Dam are demanding water to protect their crops amid drought-like conditions, PAP ayacut farmers are strongly opposing any diversion, contending that the storage in the Thirumoorthi reservoir is insufficient even to meet their own irrigation requirements.

The issue acquired a political dimension recently when PAP-dependent farmers confronted TVK candidate P Sathyabama during her campaign in Kundadam and questioned her over the proposed release of PAP water to Uppar Dam. PAP Planning Committee chairman K Paramasivam said water could be released to Uppar only if there was adequate surplus in the PAP system.

“Water can be released only when the PAP system has satisfactory storage and surplus water is available. There is no justification for releasing water compulsorily when the PAP system itself is struggling to meet the requirements of its ayacut farmers,” he said.

According to farmers, the proposed release would not immediately solve the water crisis faced by Uppar-dependent farmers. Water released from Thirumoorthi reservoir has to travel nearly 50 km through the PAP main canal and another 40 km through the Uppar Odai before reaching Uppar Dam.

The Uppar Odai has several check dams and nearby ponds, farmers said, adding that the watercourse is currently dry and overgrown with ‘seemai karuvelam’ (prosopis) vegetation. They contend that unless the watercourse is cleared and sufficient flow is ensured, even a release from Thirumoorthi reservoir may not result in substantial inflow into Uppar Dam.