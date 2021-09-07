Tamil Nadu to detain fake ITC claimants under Goondas Act

The state has proposed to slap Goondas Act on people engaging in bill trading and causing revenue loss to the government by availing input tax credit (ITC).

Chennai : Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his dept, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy said that sophisticated technology was being used by people to make fake ITC claims and engage in bill trading activities.



Stating that such bill trading activities were causing enormous loss to the exchequer, Moorthy said the government would soon make suitable amendments to the law to book such people under Goondas Act. To initiate stringent criminal action, the government would make appropriate efforts to make suitable amendments and bring such tax evaders under the purview of Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug- offenders, Forest - offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic offenders, Sand offenders, Slum- grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 he informed the House.



“It is necessary for the Commercial Taxes Department to continue stringent criminal action against such tax evaders. To expedite this, steps would be taken to enable the Economic Offences Wing of the state police to engage in prevention of such tax evasion crimes,” he added.



He announced procurement of 100 vehicles to patrol movement of goods and fixing of RFID.