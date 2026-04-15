Holiday rush: State transport corporation to run special services across TN from April 17-19

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate additional special services across the State to facilitate a surge in passenger traffic owing to the weekend and ongoing summer holidays from April 17 to 19.
According to an official release, special buses will be operated from Chennai and other key locations to cater to increased travel demand.
From Kilambakkam in Chennai, special buses will be operated to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. A total of 295 and 310 buses will be operated on April 17 and 18, respectively.
From Koyambedu, 55 buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on both days. In addition, 100 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will be operated on both days.
For return travel, special buses will also be operated on Sunday towards Chennai and Bengaluru.