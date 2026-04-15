Holiday rush: State transport corporation to run special services across TN from April 17-19

According to an official release, special buses will be operated from Chennai and other key locations to cater to increased travel demand.

From Kilambakkam in Chennai, special buses will be operated to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur. A total of 295 and 310 buses will be operated on April 17 and 18, respectively.