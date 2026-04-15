Gang hacks differently abled man to death near Saidapet railway station

CHENNAI: The city police are probing the death of a differently-abled man, who was found with attack injuries near Saidapet railway station.
The victim, Murugan (40) lives in and around Saidapet railway station and made a living from the alms he got from passengers. On Tuesday night, a gang allegedly attacked him with sickles and fled.
Shopkeepers who found Murugan in a critical condition alerted the authorities and rushed him to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed on Wednesday without responding to treatment.
The Saidapet police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the killing. Four suspects, including a woman, have been detained for questioning based on suspicion, according to police sources.
Officials said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and added that they are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts from the area. Further investigations are under way.