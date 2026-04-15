18 years on, apprentice recruitment remains incomplete in Southern Railway

At the centre of the dispute is a seniority list of 839 apprentices prepared in 2008, of whom 534 were recruited, while the remaining candidates were not taken into service. "Even though postings had been identified, 305 of us were never appointed," said Prem Kumar, a 2008 batch apprentice from the Golden Rock Railway Workshop (GOC) in Tiruchy.

The association further claimed that, citing a pending court case, even those recruited have not been regularised for nearly 17–18 years. The members questioned the applicability of the case, stating that it pertains only to those already recruited and not to those still awaiting appointment. They also pointed out that the case was filed by an "ITI Unemployed Association", which, according to them, had been dissolved by the Tamil Nadu government in 2008.