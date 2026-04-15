2026 TN elections | DMK, AIADMK candidates discloses criminal records

CHENNAI: The DMK and AIADMK have published details of criminal cases involving their candidates on their official websites, enabling voters to access the information ahead of the Assembly election.
Voters can view the disclosures on the DMK and AIADMK websites.
The move follows directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on Supreme Court guidelines mandating transparency in candidate backgrounds.
As per the rules, candidates must publicly declare their criminal antecedents, if any, through newspaper advertisements, television broadcasts and official party websites.
Political parties are also required to widely publicise such details and explain the reasons for selecting candidates with pending cases.