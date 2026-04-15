IPL 2026: RCB ride on pace bowlers' excellence to outclass LSG by 5 wickets

Bowlers to the fore

Before batters showed up, RCB gained upper hand over LSG through exceptional spells by Salam (4/24), Bhuvneshwar (3/27) and Hazlewood (1/20).

Hazlewood might have taken only a wicket but his effort with the new ball in the Power Play went a long way to bundle out LSG for a sub-par 146.

The night turned out to be even grimmer for the Super Giants as their skipper Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt on zero after a copping a blow on his left elbow by RCB pacer Hazlewood.

However, Pant returned to bat briefly later when his side was struggling at 118 for five after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni in the 16th over.

He did not keep the wickets either as Mukul Choudhary did the duty during RCB's chase.

Hazlewood bowled three overs in the Power Play that read a scarcely believable 3-0-10-1, helping RCB restrict LSG to a way below par 35 for one in the Power Play.

Apart from cutting short a struggling Pant's tenure brutally, Hazlewood (4-0-20-1) inflicted more pain on LSG by dismissing out for form Pooran, who dragged the pacer on to his stumps.

The lengths of Hazlewood, who returned in place of Jacob Duffy for this match, was so immaculate that none of the LSG batters could find any space to get him away.