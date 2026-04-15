Tamil Nadu tops Class 10 CBSE exam with 99.92% pass

The Chennai region (comprising Andhra Pradesh, TN, Telangana, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) secured 99.58%, standing third among all regions in the country. Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram regions both secured 99.79%, cementing second and first position, respectively.

Also, the CBSE introduced two separate board exams for students this year. In the two board exams, students can choose the maximum marks in three different subjects and make it final. The List of Candidates (LOC) for the second board will be released after results.