Tamil Nadu tops Class 10 CBSE exam with 99.92% pass

CHENNAI: In the Class 10 CBSE results announced for 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu secured the top place with a pass percentage of 99.92. Last year, it was 99.86%. In TN, more than 1.11 lakh students appeared for the exams at 1,904 centres.
The Chennai region (comprising Andhra Pradesh, TN, Telangana, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) secured 99.58%, standing third among all regions in the country. Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram regions both secured 99.79%, cementing second and first position, respectively.
Also, the CBSE introduced two separate board exams for students this year. In the two board exams, students can choose the maximum marks in three different subjects and make it final. The List of Candidates (LOC) for the second board will be released after results.
The CBSE has stated that candidates, who did not submit their names in the first phase but are now willing to appear for the second boards, can apply. The exam fee can be paid for the first and second phases till April 20.
In the last academic year 2024-25, Chennai region stood at fourth place with 98.71%. However, the first position was bagged by Thiruvananthapuram with 99.79%, followed by Vijayawada with 99.79% and third position by Bengaluru with 98.70%. Hence, the Chennai region has scaled up this year.