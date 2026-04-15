Madras HC grants interim stay on DA case trial against Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan

After being elected from the Tiruchendur constituency in May 2001, Radhakrishnan, who was then with the AIADMK, was appointed as the Minister for the Animal Husbandry Department. He held the post for a year, before his portfolio was changed to Housing Department for the rest of the tenure till May 2006.

At the time of contesting as an MLA, the total value of the pecuniary resources and properties that Radhakrishnan, his wife, and his brothers and sons possessed was only Rs 23.36 lakh as on May 14, 2001.