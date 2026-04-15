Fly black flag to protect State's rights, DMK allies back Stalin

CHENNAI: Strongly opposing the proposed Constitution amendment linked to delimitation and alleging that it would weaken southern States' representation, DMK allies Left parties and MDMK on Wednesday extended support to Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for the black flag protest against the move.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Union government was convening a special session of Parliament from April 16 to push through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill under the guise of providing 33% reservation for women. He noted the party had long supported women's reservation and had welcomed the law passed in September 2023, while urging its immediate implementation.
He, however, alleged that there was no urgency to convene a special session when election processes were under way in five states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and criticised the Centre for proceeding without consulting Opposition parties. Warning that the proposed exercise would not just reduce parliamentary representation for Tamil Nadu and other southern States, but could also lead to financial losses, changes in tax devolution, and erosion of State rights, he called upon the public to hoist black flags at their homes and wear black attire to register protest.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the proposed amendment was being introduced in haste and would politically weaken Tamil Nadu and other southern States. He alleged that the move would create a significant imbalance in the number of Members of Parliament between northern and southern States, terming it unjust.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the design of the new Parliament building, with seating capacity exceeding the current strength of the Lok Sabha, had already indicated plans for increasing the number of seats. He alleged that the delimitation exercise was being fast-tracked with ulterior political motives and warned that it could enable the ruling dispensation to push through its agenda with greater support from northern States.
Calling for a united response, he urged people across Tamil Nadu to wear black attire and hoist black flags as a mark of protest, asserting that the State would resist any move that undermines its rights.