Fly black flag to protect State's rights, DMK allies back Stalin

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Union government was convening a special session of Parliament from April 16 to push through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill under the guise of providing 33% reservation for women. He noted the party had long supported women's reservation and had welcomed the law passed in September 2023, while urging its immediate implementation.

He, however, alleged that there was no urgency to convene a special session when election processes were under way in five states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and criticised the Centre for proceeding without consulting Opposition parties. Warning that the proposed exercise would not just reduce parliamentary representation for Tamil Nadu and other southern States, but could also lead to financial losses, changes in tax devolution, and erosion of State rights, he called upon the public to hoist black flags at their homes and wear black attire to register protest.