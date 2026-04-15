Join battle against delimitation: Durai Vaiko to AIADMK

TIRUCHY: MDMK Principal Secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Wednesday urged the AIADMK to join the united dissent against the Union government's proposed delimitation exercise, stressing that it is essential for protecting the interests of Tamil Nadu.
The Centre has tabled the delimitation exercise draft in haste amid the Assembly election in five states, he said. With all political parties uniting in opposition to the delimitation move, the AIADMK should also join the other parties and voice against it, which would reduce Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha representation. The AIADMK should act immediately to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu, he stressed.