TNCC announces statewide black flag stir

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Wednesday announced a statewide protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging people to hoist black flags and wear black attire to register their opposition on Thursday.
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai issued a statement alleging that the Union government's move to carry out delimitation based on population is a calculated political conspiracy that would weaken the democratic representation of southern states, including Tamil Nadu.
He said that states like Tamil Nadu, which have effectively implemented population control measures and achieved progress in education, healthcare and social development, are now being punished through such measures.
The exercise would disproportionately benefit northern states with higher population growth, thereby disturbing the federal balance of power. Selvaperunthagai said the move could dilute the political voice of southern states and lead to the concentration of power at the Centre.
Announcing the protest, he requested Congress cadres and the general public to participate by displaying black flags at their homes and wearing black clothes as a mark of dissent. He stressed that the protest should be peaceful, but send a strong and clear political message to the Union government.
"The voice of Tamil Nadu cannot be suppressed, and its political rights cannot be compromised," he said, adding that the protest is aimed at safeguarding democratic values and ensuring equitable representation for all states.