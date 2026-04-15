DMK MPs can raise issue in Parliament: Ramdas Athawale

CHENNAI: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to drop the protest against the proposed delimitation exercise and instead ask DMK party MPs to raise the issue in the Parliament.
Contending that the delimitation exercise was not confined to Tamil Nadu, but covered the whole of India.
The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment asked Stalin to support the women's reservation amendments bill and warned that if his party didn't, then the women would vote against the DMK and its allies in the April 23 election in Tamil Nadu.