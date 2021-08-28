Stranded in Vellore in lockdown, Dutch social worker seeks help to return home

Vellore :

Henna Mary (44) of the Netherlands came to the Collector’s office accompanied by the AIADMK State students’ wing deputy secretary MD Babu.





Speaking on behalf of the lady, Babu said Mary had reached Vellore to undertake social work among those affected by brain-related issues. She was caught unawares in the lockdown due to which she could not return home. She ran out of money as her bank account was frozen in her country due to the lockdown and so was helped by the local residents.





On hearing her tale of woe, Collector Kumaravel Pandian said he would do the needful and asked her to go to Chennai. Babu then said he would accompany her to the State capital for follow up to ensure that she returned home. However, Mary told media persons through Babu that she would return once the lockdown curbs are eased.