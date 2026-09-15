Sathish Kumar stars with seven-wicket haul

Chennai Corporation OA’s left-arm orthodox Srinivasan too picked up 6/36 while Galaxy SC’s Ajay secured a hat-trick (5/26), with Sounder CC’s Pramoth rounding off the bowling highlights with 5/28.

In the batting front, PS Raghul top scored in the round, with 130-ball 108 while Amar CC’s Kaushik scored 102 off 76 balls, an innings which had five fours and six sixes.

Brief Scores:

III Division B Zone: Madras Aryan Club 293/7 in 50 overs (PS Raghul 108, Karthik Shankar 87) bt Singam Puli CC 269/8 in 50 overs (Dhanish Kumar 91 no, Muthu Vasanthavel 70);