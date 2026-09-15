Sathish Kumar stars with seven-wicket haul

CHENNAI: Bharat Petroleum CC’s Sathish Kumar put on a show, as the right-arm pacer picked up figures of 7/28 in his side’s eight-wicket win over Fox Trotters CC in the latest round of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league match here.
Chennai Corporation OA’s left-arm orthodox Srinivasan too picked up 6/36 while Galaxy SC’s Ajay secured a hat-trick (5/26), with Sounder CC’s Pramoth rounding off the bowling highlights with 5/28.
In the batting front, PS Raghul top scored in the round, with 130-ball 108 while Amar CC’s Kaushik scored 102 off 76 balls, an innings which had five fours and six sixes.
Brief Scores:
III Division B Zone: Madras Aryan Club 293/7 in 50 overs (PS Raghul 108, Karthik Shankar 87) bt Singam Puli CC 269/8 in 50 overs (Dhanish Kumar 91 no, Muthu Vasanthavel 70);
IV Division C Zone: Youth Centre CC 157 in 41.2 overs (Mohana Prasanth 62, V Ajay 5/26) bt Galaxy SC 148 in 46.2 overs (Francis Frankfort 52, Ganesh 4/37); Fox Trotters CC 87 in 43 overs (Udhayanithi 50, U. Sathish Kumar (ramp) 7/28) lost to Bharath Petroleum CC 88/2 in 15.1 overs (Piruthiv 45 no); Sounder CC 224/8 in 50 overs (NP Balaji 50 no, P Nares Thivaa 3/48, AC Kasi Vignesh 3/50) bt MUC 146/9 in 50 overs (Arun Bala Sagar 72 no, N.K. Pramoth 5/28);
VI Division A Zone: Amar CC 257/6 in 30 overs (Kaushik 102, R. Deepan Babu 65) bt NUC 90 in 23.4 overs (Barathwaj Ravindran 4/21); Chennai Corporation OA 172/6 in 30 overs (Purushothaman 57 no) bt Kohinoor XI 115 in 21.2 overs (Srinivasan 6/36)