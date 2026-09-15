Restoration work at Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple complete: Minister Ramesh

He also mentioned that a control room has been set up at Pudhu Mandapam opposite the East Rajagopuram of the temple to coordinate officials from departments for the kumbabhishekam (consecration ceremony).

The previous kumbabhishekam was conducted on April 8, 2009. As per Agama traditions, the ceremony is to be held once every 12 years.

Following the previous ceremony, repair and painting works were carried out on gopurams and mandapams after obtaining approvals from Archaeology Department experts and expert committees.

A total of 186 works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 32.29 crore. Of these, 86 works costing Rs 15.40 crore were funded from temple funds, while 100 works estimated at Rs 16.89 crore were undertaken with donor contributions.