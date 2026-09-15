Restoration work at Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple complete: Minister Ramesh

CHENNAI: Restoration works for the grand consecration ceremony at the Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, scheduled for September 17 has been completed, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh on Tuesday.
He also mentioned that a control room has been set up at Pudhu Mandapam opposite the East Rajagopuram of the temple to coordinate officials from departments for the kumbabhishekam (consecration ceremony).
The previous kumbabhishekam was conducted on April 8, 2009. As per Agama traditions, the ceremony is to be held once every 12 years.
Following the previous ceremony, repair and painting works were carried out on gopurams and mandapams after obtaining approvals from Archaeology Department experts and expert committees.
A total of 186 works have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 32.29 crore. Of these, 86 works costing Rs 15.40 crore were funded from temple funds, while 100 works estimated at Rs 16.89 crore were undertaken with donor contributions.
Drinking water and prasadam bags containing biscuits will be provided at entry points. Medical assistance centres staffed by government doctors and nurses have been readied in the temple complex and surrounding streets, with 108 ambulances arranged for emergencies.
LED screens have also been installed at public places. The kumbabhishekam for the parivara deities will be held on September 16 from 5 am to 6 am. On September 17, the golden vimanas and Rajagopurams will undergo kumbabhishekam from 7.40 am to 8.10 am, followed by kalasabhishekam for Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswarar.