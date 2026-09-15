NATO jets down drone over Lithuania after alliance warns strikes will drive support for Ukraine

Military officials in Lithuania, a NATO member, said the incident marked the first time that a drone had been shot down in its airspace. Authorities didn't comment on the drone's origin or purpose, saying the incident needed further investigation.

The drone in Lithuania was downed near the village of Pratkunai, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) west of the capital, Vilnius, and near the Kaunas Reservoir, Lithuania's National Crisis Management Centre said Tuesday.

Officials in NATO countries including Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Poland have in recent weeks accused Russia of involvement in acts such as drone incursions, sabotage, arson, surveillance of defence facilities and planning to use a drone carrying explosives to attack an airport.

Rutte on Monday said strikes “close to NATO territory” showed Russian President Vladimir Putin's “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror.”

“Russia is growing increasingly reckless as it continues its terrible war against Ukraine,” Rutte said. He also pledged to bolster the 32-nation alliance's own defences along its long eastern border with Russia and with Belarus, a Russian ally.