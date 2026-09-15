History-sheeter hacked to death at Chengalpattu petrol bunk moments after court visit

Chengalpattu petrol bunk murder

After attending the court proceedings, Muthu Veera travelled home on a two-wheeler with two friends. The three were riding on the same vehicle when they stopped at a petrol bunk on the Chengalpattu bypass road to refuel.

At that point, a gang of six men arrived on two-wheelers and surrounded Muthu Veera. The attackers allegedly hacked him repeatedly with sickles before fleeing the scene on their vehicles. The attack took place in broad daylight at the petrol bunk along the national highway.

The incident shocked those present at the petrol bunk and nearby areas, with the brutal attack causing panic among the public.