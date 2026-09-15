History-sheeter hacked to death at Chengalpattu petrol bunk moments after court visit

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man with a criminal history was hacked to death by a gang of six men at a petrol bunk on the Chengalpattu bypass on Tuesday, triggering a stir in the area. The victim was returning home with two friends after appearing before the Chengalpattu court in connection with a murder case when the incident took place.
The deceased was identified as Muthu Veera of Rajiv Gandhi Street in Urapakkam, Chengalpattu district. Police said he was a known rowdy and had faced multiple criminal cases, including a murder charge. He was currently out on bail, and the murder case against him was scheduled for a hearing at the Chengalpattu court on Tuesday.
After attending the court proceedings, Muthu Veera travelled home on a two-wheeler with two friends. The three were riding on the same vehicle when they stopped at a petrol bunk on the Chengalpattu bypass road to refuel.
At that point, a gang of six men arrived on two-wheelers and surrounded Muthu Veera. The attackers allegedly hacked him repeatedly with sickles before fleeing the scene on their vehicles. The attack took place in broad daylight at the petrol bunk along the national highway.
The incident shocked those present at the petrol bunk and nearby areas, with the brutal attack causing panic among the public.
On receiving information, Chengalpattu Taluk police reached the spot and recovered Muthu Veera’s body. It was sent to the Chengalpattu District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and arrest the suspects. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the petrol bunk to trace the registration numbers of the two-wheelers used by the attackers.
Police suspect that the murder could be linked to previous enmity involving rival gangs and may have been an act of retaliation. Further investigation is under way to establish the motive and identify those responsible for the killing.