Aadil’s ton enough for Heartfulness win

CHENNAI: Aadil Asrani top scored for Heartfulness International School, with a 113-ball 106 against Govt HSS West Mambalam here in the B Somasundaram Trophy here on Tuesday.
Ramachandra Public School’s Sagith was the other centurion (105 off 118), with Saif Ali being the other batter with big contribution for Don Bosco MHSS 'A', Egmore.
Brief Scores:
Heartfulness International School NIOS 217/9 in 50 overs (Aadil Asrani 106) bt Govt H.S.S West Mambalam 33 in 22.4 overs(P Sam Ranjeev 3/6, H Harshan 3/9);
Don Bosco MHSS 'A' Egmore 252/6 in 50 overs(Saif Ali 77, Nehan 4/36) bt Heartfulness International School CBSE 'A' 155 in 45.3 overs(Navish 42, G Sarvesh 4/26);
Ramachandra Public School 295/5 in 50 overs(Sagith 105, Pratyush Jha 68) bt The PSBB Millennium ‘B’ 108 in 47.3 overs(Thanish 48);
Vidya Mandir SSS 78 in 40.5 overs(Yuvamitran 3/6) lost to Ebenezer MHSS 82/2 in 9.3 overs(Rudra 42)