Indian chess team stranded without hotel rooms on arrival for Chess Olympiad

The Indian team landed in the Uzbek city on Tuesday for the tournament, scheduled to be held from September 16 to 27 but had to wait for several hours.

The men's team captain Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan took to social media to raise the issue. "Having a terrible experience at the @FIDE_chess 2026 Olympiad. The team landed 5 hours ago at Samarkand airport. The team still haven't been allotted rooms, with absolutely no clarity on when it'll be allotted," he posted on X.

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi also expressed his disappointment over the situation.

"Very poor first impressions of the Samarkand, Uzbekistan Olympiad 2026. Still waiting…," Gujrathi wrote on X.

The Indian men's squad features world champion D Gukesh, Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, and Gujrathi, with Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan serving as captain.