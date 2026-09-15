India's semiconductor sector attracts $1.4 billion funding: Report

A report by Tracxn Technologies said the country's semiconductor ecosystem comprises 3,557 companies, of which 281 have raised funding and 142 have secured equity investments.

According to the report, funding activity has gained momentum in recent years, with capital increasingly flowing into a smaller number of larger transactions.

The two biggest funding rounds were IL JIN Electronics' $198 million private equity raise in September 2025 and Tessolve Semiconductor's $150 million private equity round in the same month.