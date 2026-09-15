Chennai: Vinayagar procession clash leaves bus driver dead; 6 detained

CHENNAI: A State Transport Corporation bus driver died after he was allegedly assaulted during a Vinayagar Chaturthi procession in Ramapuram on Monday, causing a stir in the locality. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Ramapuram police have detained six people for questioning in connection with the incident.
Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations were held at the Rajbandhmathi Vinayagar Temple in Venkateswara Nagar, Ramapuram, following which the Vinayagar idol was taken out in a procession in the evening.
According to the report, an argument broke out between two groups during the procession. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical altercation, during which Srinivasan, a State Transport Corporation bus driver, was allegedly attacked.
Srinivasan sustained severe injuries in the assault. People in the area rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Following information about the death, Ramapuram police registered a murder case and began an investigation. Six people have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident.