Chennai: Vinayagar procession clash leaves bus driver dead; 6 detained

Chennai Vinayagar Chaturthi procession turns violent

According to the report, an argument broke out between two groups during the procession. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical altercation, during which Srinivasan, a State Transport Corporation bus driver, was allegedly attacked.

Srinivasan sustained severe injuries in the assault. People in the area rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.